Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

