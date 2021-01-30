Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

