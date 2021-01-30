PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. PageGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

