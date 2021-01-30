Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

