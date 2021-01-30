Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.70. Panbela Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 205 shares.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

