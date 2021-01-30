Paparazzi (PAZZI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,458.99

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded 86.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $4,458.99 and approximately $947.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00131845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00266570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00065637 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,578.92 or 0.90571407 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io.

Paparazzi Token Trading

