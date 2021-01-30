Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of PH opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

In other news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

