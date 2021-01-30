Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

PH stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $264.61. 1,265,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,264. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

