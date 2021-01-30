Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $29.96 on Monday. Parkland has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $35.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

