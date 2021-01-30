Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.16

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.16 and traded as high as $39.57. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 290,064 shares changing hands.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.82.

Get Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 1.9772794 EPS for the current year.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.