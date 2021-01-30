PAX Gold (PAXG) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.86 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $112.34 million and $4.86 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,867.30 or 0.05453060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067062 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00859626 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005908 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00050632 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.08 or 0.04281388 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027714 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017905 BTC.
PAX Gold Coin Profile
PAXG is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 60,161 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAX Gold is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
PAX Gold Coin Trading
PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
