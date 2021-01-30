PAX Gold (PAXG) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.86 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $112.34 million and $4.86 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,867.30 or 0.05453060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00859626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.08 or 0.04281388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017905 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 60,161 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAX Gold is https://reddit.com/