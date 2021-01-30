PAYCENT Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 30% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $104,688.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00898541 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.50 or 0.04638557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018495 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

