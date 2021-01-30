PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $297.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.53.

PYPL stock opened at $234.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

