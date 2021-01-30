PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

PCSB stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

