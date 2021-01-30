PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

Shares of PCSB traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,708. The company has a market capitalization of $241.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

