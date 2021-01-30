Penbrook Management LLC Invests $122,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PEP stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

