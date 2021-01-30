Penbrook Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 239,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,984.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAX stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

