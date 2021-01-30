Penbrook Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,644.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

