Penn Virginia Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVAC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 172.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.