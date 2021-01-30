PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.92 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFSI stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,971 shares of company stock worth $13,324,131 over the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

