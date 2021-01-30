Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

PEBO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

