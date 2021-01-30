PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

