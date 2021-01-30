PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

