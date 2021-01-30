Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,852 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

