Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $793.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $751.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

