Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 83,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

