Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,007 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,226,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after purchasing an additional 157,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

