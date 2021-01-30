Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $204.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

