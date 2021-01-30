Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,044 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,351,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258,179 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Xilinx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

