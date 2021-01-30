Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSMMY. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Simmons reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

PSMMY opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

