Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.70. Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 3,893,006 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -290.00.

About Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

