PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) vs. Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Financial Contrast

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Ecopetrol 11.48% 7.14% 2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PetroQuest Energy and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecopetrol 1 2 2 0 2.20

Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Ecopetrol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Ecopetrol $21.45 billion 1.09 $19.24 billion $2.01 5.66

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats PetroQuest Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 9,106 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

