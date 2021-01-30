PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.85 ($0.17). 428,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,790,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.70. The stock has a market cap of £104.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83.

PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) Company Profile (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.