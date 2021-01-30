Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $4.00 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

