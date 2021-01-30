Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

