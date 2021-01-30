Phantasma Energy Price Up 20.5% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $550,444.11 and $9,004.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00131873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00266688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034366 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 34,625,054 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma.

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.