Phantasma Hits One Day Volume of $104,264.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $104,264.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.49 or 1.00035573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023693 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

