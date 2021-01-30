PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.58. PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 11,758 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHX. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$127.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

About PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

