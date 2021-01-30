Pillar Achieves Market Cap of $5.58 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $73,812.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00069191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.96 or 0.00905973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.40 or 0.04566380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018508 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

