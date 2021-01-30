PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Up 0.2%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.39 and last traded at $98.15. 115,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 153,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

