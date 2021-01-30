Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 96.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $126,019.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00306915 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00030702 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003397 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $615.14 or 0.01808152 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,980,991 coins and its circulating supply is 424,720,555 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.