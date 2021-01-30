Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 146,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $250.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.24. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

