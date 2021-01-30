Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CRH by 41.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 175.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 17.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $47.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

