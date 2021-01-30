Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 436,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 132,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $68.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15.

