Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 129,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 115,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYD opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.