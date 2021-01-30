Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 285 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Shares of VMW opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

