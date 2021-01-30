Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,643 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $490,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

PWR stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

