Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

HDV opened at $86.68 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89.

