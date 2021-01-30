Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.03. 73,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 130.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

