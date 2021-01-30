Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSBC. TheStreet upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $680.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

